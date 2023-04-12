3 reasons to remain positive about the St. Louis Cardinals
The outfield is deep and could net a pitcher
The Cardinals have outstanding depth in their outfield, and when Lars Nootbaar comes back from his injury, it will be just like making a trade. Sarcasm aside, the Cardinals have depth that can compete with any team in baseball, and the Cardinals could afford to deal from that vast resource and acquire a solid starting pitcher.
I mentioned a potential trade of Tyler O’Neill to the Tampa Bay Rays for Tyler Glasnow, which is just one of several potential moves that would make sense for the Cardinals. Fans should pay attention to the team all season, but especially near the trade deadline, when the Cardinals could deal for a starter. Given the above two reasons to tune in to games, they should right the ship soon and have the opportunity to shore up a weakness on the mound.
The latest game against the Rockies, where the Cardinals scored nine runs, probably gave many fans a flicker of hope that the Cardinals will be back on track soon. The numbers back that up.