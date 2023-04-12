3 reasons to remain positive about the St. Louis Cardinals
The underlying hitting stats are elite
The Cardinals have had flashes of offensive dominance, including in the April 11 comeback against the Colorado Rockies. The Cardinals currently rank fourth in the major leagues in batting average and second in on-base percentage, and several underperforming players have peripheral stats that suggest a turnaround.
Tyler O’Neill is one player who is poised to break out of his slump. Although his 2022 season was a step back from 2021, consistent injuries were almost certainly a factor. This season, O’Neill’s hard-hit percentage is 52.2%, which is equal to his stat in 2021, where he was among the best in the league.
More obvious to the eye is Jordan Walker’s 11-game hitting streak and the fact that he has been hitting the snot out of the ball, with a 55.9% hard-hit percentage. Tuesday's game with the Rockies should portend great days ahead for the offense.