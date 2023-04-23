3 reasons to believe in the St. Louis Cardinals despite poor start to season
The Cardinals have plenty of assets to reinforce the team through trades
Even with all of that being said, I said coming into the season that the club would need to make more moves to compete for a World Series this year. I still believe they can make the playoffs and make a run in October this year, but it's become even clearer that they need more pitching to be taken seriously.
The club has plenty of assets to pull off a deal for one or two high-level starters. They have plenty of depth in their outfield options, with Dylan Carlson and Tyler O'Neill appearing to be the two likeliest trade candidates. Bats like Juan Yepez and Moises Gomez could be attractive to other clubs as well. They have plenty of top prospects like Masyn Winn, Tink Hence, Gordon Graceffo, Cooper Hjerpe, Michael McGreevy, Matthew Liberatore, and more. The Cardinals can put together packages that can compete with anyone else in the game.
Even if you deem some of those guys as untouchable (which I would with Masyn Winn and Tink Hence), you still have a ton of assets to play with. The club could even get creative and offer up a Tommy Edman or Brendan Donovan and promote Masyn Winn if they wanted to.
If this club turns things around and gets back into contention this summer, they will be the team to look out for whenever big-name starters hit the trade block. And I'd be very surprised if they didn't land at least one to boost their chances this year.