3 reasons the Cardinals should avoid Tyler Glasnow at all costs
Tyler Glasnow is a trade candidate for the Rays and is somebody the Cardinals may target. But they should think twice before trading for him.
By Curt Bishop
3. Only one year of control
Another thing to keep in mind is that Glasnow is a free agent at the end of the 2024 season. Perhaps if he stays healthy the whole season, the Cardinals could entertain the possibility of signing him next offseason.
But given that there's no guarantee they'd be able to keep him after just one season, giving up a massive haul is a serious gamble. As I mentioned, it would make more sense for the Cardinals to target Cease, who still has two years of club control if they're going to trade a key position player.
Keep in mind that the Cardinals need three starters this offseason. While Glasnow may help, the Cardinals would still have a spot to fill in the rotation after next season. That's not as bad as having to fill three, but it's still something that they might want to keep in mind.
Ultimately, Glasnow could help the Cardinals, but the injury history, the haul, the risk of dealing with the Rays, and his lack of club control make trading for him not worth the risk.
Fortunately, there are other options the Cards can look for.