3 reasons the Cardinals should avoid Tyler Glasnow at all costs
Tyler Glasnow is a trade candidate for the Rays and is somebody the Cardinals may target. But they should think twice before trading for him.
By Curt Bishop
2. The risk of trading with the Rays
Another thing to think about is the risk of trading with the Rays. Is it a coincidence that almost every team that trades with them gets fleeced? I think not.
The Rays have a strategy of trading away guys once they reach stardom and grabbing more up-and-coming young players, who ultimately blossom into stars themselves.
It's very likely that a move for Glasnow would have to be made at the cost of somebody like Tommy Edman, Nolan Gorman, Brendan Donovan, or even Jordan Walker or Masyn Winn. It wouldn't be worth it to run that risk, especially with a guy with Glasnow's injury history.
Cardinals fans are tired of hearing it, but we must revisit the Randy Arozarena trade. That was the last time the Cardinals made a deal with the Rays, and look how it turned out. Matthew Liberatore has yet to blossom into a star, and Arozarena is a perennial MVP candidate in the American League.
So far, the Cardinals have gotten the short end of the stick on this deal. Perhaps it could have gone differently had somebody like Tyler O'Neill, Harrison Bader, or Dylan Carlson been included in this deal instead of Arozarena. But you can't deny the truth.
The Cardinals whiffed on that trade, and it isn't worth it to take that risk again, this time with Glasnow.
If the Cardinals want to make a trade, they'd be better served calling the White Sox about Dylan Cease.