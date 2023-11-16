3 reasons the Cardinals should avoid Tyler Glasnow at all costs
Tyler Glasnow is a trade candidate for the Rays and is somebody the Cardinals may target. But they should think twice before trading for him.
By Curt Bishop
Tyler Glasnow is a name that has been floated around this offseason and is somebody who might be a fit for the Cardinals. He made a career-high 21 starts and posted an ERA of 3.53 in 120 innings of work.
Those are some good numbers, and on the surface, he looks the perfect guy for the Cardinals rotation in some respects. But you have to look closer.
We've talked a lot about Glasnow on the site and what a trade for him might look like. It's no secret that the Cardinals would have to give up a lot for him.
However, in my opinion, the Cardinals shouldn't even bother with Glasnow, as I believe it would be too much of a risk, for a number of reasons.
In this piece, we will discuss three reasons why the Cardinals should stay away from Glasnow.
1. Injury history
Let me start by saying that in no way do I think Glasnow is a bad pitcher. He's quite good. But he can never seem to stay healthy. The fact that 21 starts and 120 innings is a career-high is something that should concern fans a great deal.
He's not somebody that you can necessarily mark as an ace, and he's already 30 years old. He's not getting any younger.
The Cardinals need certainty in their rotation when it comes to health, and Glasnow just can't provide that at this time, so it would be wise for the Cardinals to stay away from a guy with his injury history.