3 prospects the Cardinals should call up to St. Louis, 3 they should be patient with
By Josh Jacobs
Call up Cesar Prieto
If the Cardinals are not wanting to rely on Jose Fermin again, I do think Cesar Prieto could make some sense for their bench.
Prieto is not as clean of a fit as Fermin would be, as he would require them making a 40-man roster move, and rely on him at shortstop when he has not played the position much in recent years. Calling on Prieto likely means Donovan sees time as the backup shortstop instead.
Prieto has swung a pretty good bat in Memphis thus far, posting a .293/.303/.493 slash line with 4 home runs and 12 RBI thus far. Prieto hits from the left side, something the Cardinals already have a lot of going on in St. Louis, but certainly would be a better option than Crawford.
Prieto being another bat-first player on the Cardinals bench makes a lot of sense with their current offensive woes. The club really needs more sparks at the plate, and maybe they could catch lightning in a bottle with Prieto.
I would for sure have Fermin and Prieto on my radar before Saggese right now, barring an everyday role coming up. Fermin and Prieto, for as well as they've played this year, have lower ceilings long-term than Saggese, and I don't have a problem with either guy sitting on the bench multiple times a week.