3 prospects the Cardinals should call up to St. Louis, 3 they should be patient with
By Josh Jacobs
Be patient with Sem Robberse
Sem Robberse received an aggressive promotion to Triple-A when he was acquired by the Cardinals in the Jordan Hicks trade last summer. His 4.84 ERA in his 35.1 innings of work was not stellar by any means, but at age 21, it's not surprising that Robberse would struggle at that level.
In his second time around the block in Memphis, things have been stellar for Robberse. He's started four games so far, posting a 1.59 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 22.2 innings of work. His most recent start was one for the ages.
Why be patient with a guy pitching that well? Well, it's only four starts, just a year after struggling in Memphis, and he's only 22 years old. The Cardinals rotation may need to call upon him at some point this year, but for now, why not let him continue to develop and hone his stuff in a safer environment?
Let's wait until June before we really play that tune. We've seen in recent years guys like Matthew Liberatore have a ton of success in Triple-A and then struggle in St. Louis, so numbers aren't everything when determining a call-up.