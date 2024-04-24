3 prospects the Cardinals should call up to St. Louis, 3 they should be patient with
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals have had a rough go of it the last few weeks, and while the majority of their turnaround has to come from their core players, there are a few moves they could make to their roster right now that may breathe some new life into the team.
This early in the season, there's not really a trade market to jump into. There's the rare early-season trade that happens, but I don't really see that as a realistic possibility here. I do think there are three prospects who may be interesting to consider bringing up to St. Louis.
At the same time, there are a few high-performing prospects I would not recommend calling up, no matter how tempting it would be. The Cardinals have been overly aggressive with promotions for different players in recent years, and it's not worth stunting the development of certain prospects.
Here are three prospects the Cardinals should consider bringing up and three they need to be patient with
Call up Jose Fermin
Jose Fermin got a cup of coffee in St. Louis during the 2023 season, but in the 21 games he appeared in, he really did not show anything of substance to keep him on the roster in 2024.
Fermin came into camp without a real shot of making the Opening Day Roster, and yet, he had an excellent camp, posting a .849 OPS in 54 plate appearances. With the signing of Brandon Crawford though, Fermin was optioned to Memphis.
In his 18 games with Memphis in 2024, Fermin has done nothing but mash. He's posted a .350/.458/.650 with 4 HR, 10 RBI, and 5 SB so far, and there's not an urgent need for Fermin in St. Louis, it's easy to see how he'd be an upgrade over Crawford.
Crawford has already posted a -0.2 bWAR in just 4 games played, slashing .091/.231/.091 and a noticeable decline in his defensive ability.
