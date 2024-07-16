3 players who could be affected by the Cardinals drafting JJ Wetherholt
Thomas Saggese
Thomas Saggese's role on the team and in the organization isn't really at risk after the Cardinals drafted JJ Wetherholt. The two are on vastly different timelines, and Saggese has seen time at second base, third base, and shortstop in his minor league career. This versatility is enticing for any organization. This year, Saggese has been playing the most at shortstop, and he has a .963 fielding percentage at this position.
The Cardinals acquired Thomas Saggese at last year's trade deadline when they sent Jordan Montgomery and Chris Stratton to the Texas Rangers. Saggese immediately put on a show in the minors by earning Texas League MVP recognition (subscription required). Saggese finished the 2023 season with a .306/.374/.530 slash line and 26 home runs in 139 total games.
This year, Saggese isn't hitting quite as well as he has for his career. His .246/.305/.415 slash line with 11 home runs through 81 games is a significant drop in production, but the 22-year-old still shows promise. He has ample defensive versatility, and his bat is quite impressive. Should Saggese make it to the majors this year, it will be as a result of his bat.
Saggese profiles best at second base, but his extensive run at shortstop could indicate a utility role for him at the major league level. The Cardinals already boast Tommy Edman, Brendan Donovan, Cesar Prieto, and now JJ Wetherholt as infield utility guys with Masyn Winn locking down the shortstop position. If Wetherholt gets off to a hot start this next year and a half and if Saggese doesn't return to his old ways of hitting this year, the latter could be affected heavily.
The Cardinals' organization is quite high on Saggese after his performance last year. He ranks as the organization's 4th-best prospect according to MLB.com, and players with Saggese's offensive profile from the infield don't grow on trees.