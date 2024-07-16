3 players who could be affected by the Cardinals drafting JJ Wetherholt
Cesar Prieto
I'll list these players in descending order starting with the most likely player to be affected and finishing with the player who is least likely to be affected.
The player who could see the most dramatic change in his future after the addition of JJ Wetherholt is Cesar Prieto. Prieto was acquired at last year's trade deadline when the Cardinals sent Jack Flaherty to the Baltimore Orioles. He is a player who can play multiple positions handily on the defensive side of the ball, and his bat is beginning to show some promise.
Prieto bats from the left side of the plate, and his hit tool has been his calling card offensively. He doesn't strike out often, he makes solid contact in the zone, and he's been able to hit for average at every level he's played. This year, Prieto has tapped into some power as well at Triple-A Memphis. He has a .308/.355/.500 slash line in 80 games this year to go along with 12 home runs, a career-high for him.
The 25-year-old's stock has risen quite a bit this year, and he could be a trade candidate at the deadline as a result. Wetherholt's draft also doesn't bode well for Prieto's hope to stay in the organization. Cesar Prieto could be included in a trade package for someone at the deadline, and Wetherholt can be a part of the backfill to supplant Prieto and other minor leaguers in the system.
The Cardinals already have a plethora of middle infielders, and Prieto has perhaps the lowest ceiling of the bunch, and his trade value will likely never be higher than it is right now. His arm best profiles at second base, a position Wetherholt may fill in just a couple of years.