3 players the St. Louis Cardinals need to remain patient with and 2 they should not
By Josh Jacobs
Do not be patient with: Paul DeJong
No, I'm not saying Paul DeJong should be designated for an assignment or should lose all of his playing time, but with Jordan Walker being brought back onto the Major League roster and other options waiting in Memphis like Luken Baker and Moises Gomez, it's time for the club to have Tommy Edman take over at shortstop while DeJong is in this funk.
Over the last 15 games, DeJong is slashing .196/.293/.471 with 4 HR and 11 RBIs. While the average isn't very good, his .764 OPS over that stretch is fine. The problem is, that is a significant drop from how he began the season, and over the last 7 games specifically, his slash line has dropped to .120/.185/.160 with 0 HR and 0 RBI.
I still believe DeJong can have a significant impact on this roster for the remainder of this season, but for now, it's time to ride other hot hands and have DeJong earn additional playing time. Edman or Donovan can find playing time at shortstop, and the Cardinals can have some freedom to craft their outfield and DH situation accordingly.
If DeJong begins to hit again in spot starts and pinch-hit situations, then by all means, ride the hot bat once again. But he should not be playing every day right now when he's struggling the way he is.