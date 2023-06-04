3 players the St. Louis Cardinals need to remain patient with and 2 they should not
By Josh Jacobs
Do not be patient with: Tyler O'Neill
This is coming from the guy who has been on the Tyler O'Neill hype train since basically the moment they traded for him.
This is not a shot at O'Neill as a person or even as a teammate. I've always really liked him and thought he had all of the potential in the world, but injuries had continued to rob him of opportunities.
At this point though, I think the relationship between the Cardinals and O'Neill has soured too much to have any confidence that O'Neill will find his bat again here in St. Louis.
O'Neill last played in a game on May 4th due to a lingering back issue and was just shut down again for at least another 10 days before he can begin a rehab process. He's likely out until late June at the very earliest, but with all of the setbacks he has experienced so far, I wouldn't be surprised if it's delayed even more.
O'Neill's situation reminds me a lot of Colby Rasmus back in 2011. There are differences for sure, but at the end of the day, both the Cardinals and their once-promising outfielders needed a change of scenery.
Even with how in flux the Cardinals' outfield situation is, I'm not sure it makes much sense for them to try and work O'Neill back into the fold, or at least try to beyond rebuilding any trade value before the deadline or serving as a backup outfielder.