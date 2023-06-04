3 players the St. Louis Cardinals need to remain patient with and 2 they should not
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals clawed their way back into the National League Central race during the month of May, in part due to their improved play and mostly due to the rest of the teams in their division struggling.
The Cardinals do look a lot better though, and it's important to remember that. This team looked hopeless in early May and now has some very encouraging signs of life. A variety of individual players turned their performance around in a big way to help the team out, and some units, specifically their offense, really bolstered this team.
Still, there are some players who have either slowed down in recent weeks or still haven't gotten it going overall this year.
There is not a one size fits all approach to players when they are struggling. Some players need to be trusted that they can get themselves out of the funk they are in, so you continue to play them as normal.
Other guys may need time to work on some things in the minor leagues or just need to be benched for a time period. And then there are some that unfortunately, it's time for the team to cut bait with them.
So how do you determine which players the team needs to be patient with and which players it's time to make changes with? Let's try to determine that.