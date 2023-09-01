3 people and 1 group receiving too much criticism for Cardinals season
The Cardinals have a record of 58-76 going into September. There is a lot of blame to go around. But, these folks have probably received too much of that criticism.
1. Oli Marmol has received too much criticism for Cardinals season
Considering his flair for the drama this season, it's frustrating not to give Marmol some criticism. While this may be terrible to contemplate, Marmol is just working with what he's been given.
Marmol's criticisms throughout the season were based on what he was given and were often views shared by Mozeliak. Mozeliak and Marmol presented a united front on the complaints of Contreras discussed previously, Tyler O'Neill's hustle, Jordan Walker and his launch angle, Jordan Hicks and his pitching, Dylan Carlson and his health. And then there is the continued trust in Adam Wainwright to get that 200th win, The trust in Taylor Motter and Alec Burleson.
Marmol can not be rebuked as he's just presenting the message from Mozeliak. While frustrating, he has been Mozeliak's puppet manager this season. Many would like to see Marmol ousted, but Mozeliak will not oust a man he controls. It would be amazing to see what Marmol would do if he were to shed those puppet strings.