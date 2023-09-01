3 people and 1 group receiving too much criticism for Cardinals season
The Cardinals have a record of 58-76 going into September. There is a lot of blame to go around. But, these folks have probably received too much of that criticism.
2. Dusty Blake has received too much criticism for Cardinals season
Blake has done the best he could given the circumstances. With some collegiate coaching experience and some seasons in the Cardinals analytics department, Blake was tapped to be the Cardinals pitching coach after Mike Maddux left the team after the 2022 season. It seems odd, but it's not a surprising move given Mozeliak's desire to have a more analytics-driven squad.
Many pitchers have expressed appreciation for helping them understand how to apply analytics to their pitching. Dakota Hudson noted his appreciation during Spring Training. His hard work seems to have paid off, as he's now in the starting rotation after spending most of last season wondering if he would have a job.
While his lack of Major League coaching experience irks some of the fan base, those fans will likely have to settle down and adapt to Blake. He is an analytics guy who's good with Mozeliak. It is not likely he will be going anywhere.