3 nightmare scenarios for Cardinals at this year's MLB Trade Deadline
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals are at a crossroads at this year's trade deadline. We know they are buyers - but does the club seize the opportunity that appears to be there in a weakened National League? Or do they make incremental improvements, playing it safe and hoping for the best?
Both scenarios have their pros and cons, and we've talked about that plenty, but I did want to take a look at those "nightmare" scenarios that would make us look back on this deadline with disdain. I highly doubt there will be universal praise for what the Cardinals do this year, but if any of these three things happen, I think it's likely the Cardinals hear criticism all around.
Nightmare #1 - More "fringe" teams decide to buy or stand pat rather than sell
Whether we like it or not, John Mozeliak's comments this past Sunday are true - the trade market and what is available to the Cardinals will be significantly impacted by who decides to sell and who tries to stay in the race.
The nightmare scenario for St. Louis would be that teams like the Rangers, Rays, Tigers, Giants, Nationals, and Blue Jays either do not sell or are unwilling to move most of their pieces. This would further shrink the amount of players that are available on the trade market, making it even more difficult for the Cardinals to address their needs.
Hear me when I say more difficult, not impossible. It would not necessarily be a valid excuse for St. Louis not to be aggressive, but it sure would drive up the price it would take for them to pull off the moves we want them to. This is even the case with teams we know will sell like the White Sox, Marlins, and Athletics. If names like Garrett Crochet, Luis Robert, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Brent Rooker, and Mason Miller are not moved, then other players that are available become even more valuable.
The Cardinals need more teams to sell. If not, I'm afraid they will likely be conservative at best.