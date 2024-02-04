3 most indispensable players on the Cardinals roster for 2024
The 2024 season will be a big test for the Cardinals. They're going to need these three stars to carry them if they want to contend.
By Curt Bishop
2. Tommy Edman
Tommy Edman was slowed a bit last year by a wrist injury and didn't have the same type of offensive year he did in 2022.
However, when injuries decimated the Cardinals outfield, Edman filled in at center field and provided elite defense. Like Donovan, Edman can play almost anywhere on the field. He was one of five Cardinals to win a Gold Glove in 2021.
But he is also a catalyst when he's at his best. What also makes Edman so valuable is the fact that he is a switch hitter, one that possesses solid bat-to-ball skills and even some power.
It's also important to remember that the Cardinals are trusting Masyn Winn to be their everyday shortstop. There are certainly question marks surrounding Winn due to his bat being unproven.
If Winn does struggle at the plate and needs to be sent down to Triple-A, Edman could be moved back to the shortstop position as an insurance policy. But if Edman's wrist continues to bother him, the Cardinals may be in trouble and have to search outside the organization for some help on the position player side.
Needless to say, Edman is irreplaceable, and the Cardinals cannot afford to lose him for an extended period of time this coming season. They need him healthy because of the versatility he brings to the table and the many ways he can help the team.