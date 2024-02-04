3 most indispensable players on the Cardinals roster for 2024
The 2024 season will be a big test for the Cardinals. They're going to need these three stars to carry them if they want to contend.
By Curt Bishop
It's a big year for the Cardinals. If they don't return to their winning ways, the future of the organization will be uncertain.
However, before we get to that, let's assume that the Cardinals are able to bounce back into contention following their worst season since 1990. In a weak NL Central, they should be able to at least remain competitive.
But in order to be competitive, they're going to need certain players to stay healthy and perform at their highest level.
Every team has players who can be considered indispensable. The Cardinals are no different.
In this piece, we will discuss the three most indispensable players on the Cardinals roster for the 2024 season.
3. Brendan Donovan
The Cardinals certainly felt the absence of Brendan Donovan late in the season. On the day of the trade deadline, he underwent Tommy John surgery, which took him out of the lineup for the remainder of the season.
It likely wouldn't have made too much of a difference, but it still hurt. Donovan can play almost everywhere on the field and provides power, speed, and elite defense. He even has a Gold Glove to his name.
Donovan is a catalyst for the Cardinals and somebody who can truly be considered a table-setter. They're going to need him healthy if they want to contend. His super utility skills are extremely valuable to the Cardinals, especially if a player needs a day off.
He could be used at first base if the Cardinals want to give Paul Goldschmidt a day off, or slot in at third base if Nolan Arenado needs a day.