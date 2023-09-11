3 key takeaways from the Cardinals series vs. the Reds
Playing the spoiler role can be fun
By Curt Bishop
4 of 4
The Cardinals showed fight
Most importantly, the Cardinals showed some of their trademark resilience over the weekend, not backing down from any deficits.
The best example was on Saturday night after they fell behind 3-1. Zack Thompson had a bad second inning, but the Cardinals didn't quit. Willson Contreras tied the game with a two-run homer in the third and Lars Nootbaar put the Cardinals on top with a double in the fourth.
That proved to be the difference in the game, but after his second-inning struggles, Thompson settled into a groove and made it through five innings, earning his fifth win of the year.
The bullpen then followed with four shutout innings.