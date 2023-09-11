3 key takeaways from the Cardinals series vs. the Reds
Playing the spoiler role can be fun
By Curt Bishop
Willson Contreras is red-hot
Things got off to a fast start on Friday night when the Cardinals took advantage of a Reds' error in the first inning.
An errant throw by Noelvi Marte allowed Nolan Arenado to reach base and set up a key at-bat for Willson Contreras, who crushed a three-run homer to left field off of Andrew Abbott to put St. Louis on top 3-0.
That set the tone for the rest of the night as the Cardinals took the series opener 9-4.
On Saturday, Contreras was at it again as he picked up an RBI single in the first inning to put St. Louis on top by a run. After they had fallen behind for the first time in the series, Contreras smacked a two-run homer to tie the game and spark a comeback as the Cardinals took the series.
In doing so, he bumped his batting average up to .256 on the season.