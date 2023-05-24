3 impressive Cardinals standouts in this season so far
Paul DeJong
DeJong started the season on the injured list, but he has been outstanding since his comeback. Over the offseason, he worked to simplify his swing. He's no longer using a leg kick and relies on the power generated from his swing and the pitch's velocity. He looks more comfortable at bat and has the results he has been working so hard to achieve.
In 93 plate appearances, he slashes .289/.366/.627 with an OPS of .993. He has 24 hits, 19 runs, eight home runs, 18 RBI, and two stolen bases. DeJong has massively struggled since the Covid-19 shortened 2020 season. It's great to see him look more relaxed at the plate. He does appear to be having fun again playing the. That matters, and it will be noticed by his teammates, who have to be impressed with their teammates' results after such a struggle.
Here's hoping Pauly D keeps having a great season.