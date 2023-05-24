3 impressive Cardinals standouts in this season so far
What a difference just a couple of weeks can make in baseball. The Cardinals had the worst record in baseball. They are climbing out of the cellar at five games back in the NL Central.
It's not been the greatest of starts to a season for the St. Louis Cardinals. It's been the worst the team has had in over 50 years. But over the past couple of weeks, the team has had a bit of a resurgence and is gaining ground in the NL Central. The Cardinals have won a series against the Cubs. They swept the Red Sox in Boston. They won a series in St. Louis against the Brewers and Dodgers.
This week the Cardinals are taking a swing through Ohio to play the Reds and Guardians. They haven't gotten off to the best start against the Reds, losing Monday 6-5, but they have three more games.
The team has also had some exciting players to step up in this period of resurgence. Let's discuss those players.
Nolan Gorman
Gorman has been so good he was named NL Player of the Week. He's hit .458 in six games, with a 1.519 OPS and four home runs. It was an impressive streak in an equally remarkable season for Gorman. After the end of his 2022 season, it's a beautiful surprise to see the work he put in to improve his swing. He had improved his offense over last season. It's as if we are seeing now what we had hoped to see to start his career last season when he was brought up from AAA Memphis.
Gorman is slashing .302/.392/.636 with an OPS of 1.028. He's scored 21 runs, 43 hits, 13 home runs, 39 RBI, and three stolen bases. And this is through the first couple of months of the season. It will be exciting to see what he can accomplish this season.