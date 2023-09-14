3 highlights during the Cardinals stretch of winning seasons
By Curt Bishop
4 of 4
Waino and Yadi breaking the record for starts as a battery
Late last season, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina, the most legendary pitcher-catcher duo in Cardinals history that had been together since 2006, were approaching an important milestone.
The two were approaching the record for the most starts together as a battery. On September 14, they finally set that record as they made their 325th start together. The crowd at Busch Stadium gave them a raucous standing ovation, and the two proceeded to beat the Brewers that night.
Wainwright and Molina made three more starts together to set their own record of 328.