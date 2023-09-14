3 highlights during the Cardinals stretch of winning seasons
By Curt Bishop
The 17-game winning streak
On September 11, 2021, the Cardinals were mired in third place in the NL Central, with two teams to overcome in the NL Wild Card race. The Reds were one of those teams, and they staked out an early 4-0 lead in the second game of a three-game set between the two clubs.
The Cardinals made an epic comeback to win the game. Little did we know that it would be the start of a record-setting 17-game win streak for the Cardinals. The team was just two games over .500 before the streak began, but they began to show fight late in games and rally from deficits in order to overcome their foes.
On September 28, they picked up their 17th win in a row to improve to 88-69 on the year, while also clinching the second Wild Card in the National League with five games to spare.