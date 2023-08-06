3 free agent starters the Cardinals should pursue this winter
The Cardinals are going to have to address some of their rotation needs in free agency this year, and these three names would be excellent fits
By Curt Bishop
James Paxton
It's always possible that the Cardinals make a trade to find their ace. They could potentially look into Shane Bieber or Dylan Cease.
If they do that, then they can focus on lower-cost options in free agency. James Paxton is one of the lower-cost options available.
In what is likely his final year with the Red Sox, the veteran left-hander has enjoyed a bounceback campaign in 2023. He's 6-2 in his 13 starts with a 3.34 ERA and has recorded 80 strikeouts. He's even averaging over 10 per nine innings.
Now, there is a slight risk with Paxton. He has dealt with more than his fair share of injuries over the years, which is a tad concerning. However, he's proven that when healthy, he can be a force. Perhaps the Cardinals could gamble on him and sign him to a one or two-year deal. Regardless, John Mozeliak is going to have his work cut out for him this winter.