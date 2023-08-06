3 free agent starters the Cardinals should pursue this winter
The Cardinals are going to have to address some of their rotation needs in free agency this year, and these three names would be excellent fits
By Curt Bishop
Blake Snell
While I don't think the Cardinals will add both Nola and Snell, that doesn't the Cardinals shouldn't be looking into both of them.
Snell brings great postseason experience, including the 2020 World Series, and is a strikeout machine, averaging almost 12 per nine innings. John Mozeliak has to find a way to land one of the two aces on the market, and Snell would certainly fit the bill for St. Louis.
The left-hander and former Cy Young is 8-8 with a 2.50 ERA this season with the Padres. He also brings some competitive fire to the clubhouse, which would benefit the Cardinals greatly.