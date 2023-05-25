3 former Cardinals that are failing with their new teams
Kolten Wong
Wong was a very likable and productive player in his 8 seasons in St. Louis, it was hard to see him go. After being selected by the Cardinals in the first round of the 2011 draft he made a quick jump up to the major leagues and in his time in St. Louis he was a rookie of the year finalist and a 2-time Gold Glove winner. His most notable moment was his walk-off home run in Game 2 of the 2014 NLCS against the Giants.
It felt like Wong wanted to return to the Cardinals when he became a free agent after the 2020 season, but the front office didn't seem as interested in bringing him back. Likely due to the fact that Tommy Edman was next in line to become the second baseman, so Wong became the odd man out. He stayed in the division playing two seasons with the Brewers, and he got a lengthy ovation from the St.Louis faithful in the first game at Busch with fans in the stands post-COVID.
Wong was traded to the Mariners this past offseason for Abraham Toro and Jesse Winker and it has not gotten off to a good start. In his first 32 games with Seattle, he only hitting .177 with a minuscule .208 SLG. In every full season he has played Wong has never hit lower than .240 so you could expect him to heat up as the season goes on, but he is not the only offensive player to see their numbers slip when they head to Seattle. We saw it happen to all-star hitters Adrian Beltre and Robinson Cano, with Wong he is coming from a hitters-friendly ballpark in Milwaukee to one of the hardest places to hit in Seattle. Time will tell if Wong improves at all this season, but I'm sure Cardinal Nation will be rooting him on.