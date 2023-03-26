3 former Cardinals players we'll be glad are gone, and 2 we'll wish stayed
Cardinals fans should be glad Luke Voit is gone.
There was never a doubt that Voit would one day turn into a decent home run hitter at the major league level. Drafted by the Cardinals in the 22nd round of the 2013 MLB Draft, he advanced through the farm system at a pretty rapid pace, absolutely raking at every stop along the way.
Voit's only real action in the majors for St. Louis came in 2017 when he appeared in 62 games, hitting four home runs and driving in 18 while posting a .246 batting average and 92 OPS+.
It seemed as if he could've been the starting first baseman for the Cards once 2018 rolled around, but at that point, each of Matt Carpenter and José Martínez spent significant time at the position and had it locked down.
Voit seemed like the odd man out at first base and this was confirmed when the Cardinals flipped him to the Yankees for two relief pitchers. He evolved into a fairly decent power hitter for New York, but he struggled to stay on the field and never even topped 118 games for them in four years of play.
Nowadays, he is bouncing around the league struggling to find work. Last year, he split time between the Padres and Nationals and while he was statistically an above-average hitter, he didn't do enough to stick around.
Entering the 2023 season, he is on a minor league deal as a non-roster invitee with the Milwaukee Brewers. The trade that sent him packing seems even more like a necessary one now, as Cardinals fans could've either had these past five years with his production or Goldschmidt's. Seems to be a pretty easy decision.