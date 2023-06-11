3 fast-rising Cardinals prospects who could be trade bait
Pitcher Connor Thomas
Thomas was drafted by the Cardinals in the 5th round of the 2019 MLB draft out of Georgia Tech. He has moved up to the top 15 on the Cardinals' prospect list despite struggling in Memphis over the past two seasons. In 2022 and currently in 2023, Thomas has an era of well over 5, and he has allowed 260 hits and only racked up 153 strikeouts in just under 200 innings. On top of that, he is 25 years old which is a little older than most prospects that have yet to make the big leagues.
It's hard to predict what other teams could see in Thomas from an interest standpoint, but the Cardinals currently have names like Tink Hence, Gordon Graceffo, Cooper Hjerpe, and others that are probably untouchable, they seem to be in the future plans. The Cardinals always seem to find a way when it comes to making trades at keeping their top prospects and trading away lower-level prospects. Thomas is a pitcher that could possibly be a " throw-in " in a trade package for a player that can help the Cardinals right now.