3 Ex-Cardinal players that are trying to revive their careers overseas
Outfielder Austin Dean
Austin Dean only played 25 games with the Cardinals but he showed promise early on in his major league career with the Marlins when he hit 10 home runs across 98 games. The Cardinals traded for him in 2020 for minor leaguer Diowill Burgos as a depth outfielder and he made the Cardinals' Opening Day roster in 2021.
Right after being sent down to the minors he suffered a wrist injury that took away most of his season, and at the conclusion of the season he was placed on waivers. In 2022, Dean only had 8 at-bats last season at the big league level with the Giants, then signed with the LG Twins for the 2023 season.
He is currently getting the playing time that he never got in the States, and so far he is taking advantage of it through his first 17 games with a .377 average and a .969 OPS. If Dean, 29, wants to get back to the big leagues, he can help his case with a huge offensive year in Korea.