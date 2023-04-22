3 Ex-Cardinal players that are trying to revive their careers overseas
Pitcher John Gant
John Gant was a solid pitcher for the Cardinals from 2017 to 2021 in the rotation and the bullpen. He was the main returning piece to St.Louis in a trade during the 2016 off-season when the Cardinals sent Jaime Garcia to Atlanta. He had a 3.52 era across 4 and a half seasons with the Cardinals, but the one issue with Gant that ultimately knocked him out of the big leagues, was walks.
It seemed like nobody could throw a strike for a period of time in 2021 for the Cards, and Gant was no exception. He walked 56 batters in just 76.1 innings, which equates to 6.6 walks per 9 innings pitched. At the trade deadline that year the Cardinals shipped him to the Twins for J.A. Happ and it did not get much better for him. In 14 appearances with the Twins, he had just 1 win and a 5.61 era, a career-high and he was granted free agency after being removed from their 40-man roster.
During the 2021 off-season, Gant signed with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters in the NPB Japanese league. He did not appear in a game last year or this year so far, but according to the NPB official site, he is on the active roster and under contract through this season. Gant is only 30 years old, it is possible that if he can find something whenever he pitches in Japan, he can make a return to the MLB.