3 eventual contributors who won't make the St. Louis Cardinals' opening day roster
Moises Gomez, OF
Lost in the hoopla surrounding Jordan Walker is another outfield prospect who could benefit the Cardinals in 2023. Moises Gomez shows intriguing power but needs to work on his plate discipline. He has opened eyes early in Spring Training, and while Walker will almost certainly be the one promoted to the major leagues first should an outfield spot become available, Gomez could be an option later on.
Gomez destroyed Double-A pitching last season, hitting .321 with 23 home runs, and he proved he was up to the task of Triple-A as well, smacking 16 more dingers and hitting .266. Of the three on this list, Gomez is the least likely to receive a promotion this year, but if he continues to hit well this spring, starts in Triple-A as expected, and mashes there, the Cardinals could call his name.
Unlike Walker, Gomez would be better in a bench role and occasional designated hitter if he makes it to the big leagues, but if he is forced into an everyday role, he might be able to hold his own. He doesn't have Walker's upside (very few players do), but a role where he provides occasional thump isn't out of the question.
A few years ago, the Cardinals' motto was "next man up," and that theme should continue to be integral to the team's success. Fans expect production out of their call-ups, and even if these three don't make the opening roster, they have a chance to make a splash this year.