3 deals we're glad the Cardinals didn't make (and 3 we wish they had)
Rumors run wild at certain times of the year, such as the trade deadline and the winter meetings. Some of these rumors we wish happened, and some we are glad did not
We wish they would have traded for Logan Gilbert
The Cardinals, according to some reports, entered serious trade talks with the Seattle Mariners in an effort to acquire some of their young starters. While Kirby was presumably not available, reports suggest that the Mariners at least briefly entertained the idea of trading Gilbert. The downside would have been the return, as the Mariners likely would have requested Nolan Gorman in return. While this price is steep, it may be necessary for the Cardinals to acquire true ace-caliber talent.
The hesitance to part with Gorman is understandable. He's likely to hit 40+ homers someday, he has prodigious power that's difficult to develop. He's also developed his glove and may become a plus defender in the near future. At the same time, not acquiring Gilbert leaves the Cardinals in need of three pitchers entering the off-season.