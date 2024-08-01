3 Cardinals whose 40-man roster spots are now at risk
RHP Chris Roycroft
Chris Roycroft was just optioned back to Triple-A Memphis to provide a fresh arm in Ryan Loutos at the major league level. Roycroft's demotion isn't an indictment on his performance, as he's actually been somewhat reliable for the Cardinals this year. He's been a bridge to the late-inning relievers if a starting pitcher has to depart early for whatever reason.
Roycroft, 29, was originally signed by the Cardinals in the summer of 2022 when he inked a minor league contract. He worked his way up the minors with largely uninspiring stats, and he made his major league debut on May 7th of this year. He struck out two batters in his debut, but he did allow a home run to New York Mets' first baseman Pete Alonso.
In 30 innings, Roycroft has an ERA of 4.15, a WHIP of 1.352, and batters are hitting .229 against him. He hasn't been placed in high-leverage situations often, but he has been stellar in low-leverage situations. Hitters have a .169/.264/.247 slash line against him in said situations, and he had a 3.29 strikeout-to-walk ratio in these low-leverage moments.
What makes Roycroft a DFA candidate would be his poor stats in the minor leagues coupled with an inability to pitch in mid-to-high-leverage situations. The Cardinals are in need of someone who can come in late in games or with runners on base and not allow damage to occur. Roycroft, for as solid as he's been in limited time, hasn't pitched well in big moments. Riley O'Brien and Steven Matz have been able to pitch well in said situations.