3 Cardinals whose 40-man roster spots are now at risk
The annual Major League Baseball trade deadline came and went with but a sparkle of interest for most teams. The Tampa Bay Rays, Seattle Mariners, Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres, and St. Louis Cardinals were the most active teams.
The Cardinals traded Tommy Edman in a three-team trade to acquire both starting pitcher Erick Fedde and outfielder Tommy Pham from the Chicago White Sox. A few minutes before the deadline, it was reported that outfielder Dylan Carlson was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays for reliever Shawn Armstrong.
These two moves gave the Cardinals a surplus of players on the 40-man roster; three players came in, but only two went out. In order to alleviate this issue, the Cardinals announced various roster moves prior to Wednesday's game. Michael McGreevy was called up to start Wednesday's game, and he needed a spot to open up. To make space on the 26-man roster, Jacob Bosiokovic was designated for assignment.
Ryan Loutos was recalled, and Chris Roycroft was optioned to Triple-A Memphis. Lance Lynn's placement on the 15-day Injured List does not affect the 40-man roster; only 60-day IL placements create an open spot. Below is a rundown of the roster transactions over the last few days.
7/28-Giovanny Gallegos designated for assignment; 40-man roster stands at 39
7/29-St. Louis Cardinals trade Tommy Edman (on 60-day IL, not on 40-man roster) for Erick Fedde and Tommy Pham; 40-man roster sits at 41
7/29-C Nick Rapuso is designated for assignment; 40-man roster now at 40
7/30-OF Dylan Carlson traded for RHP Shawn Armstrong; 40-man roster remains at 40
7/31-Jacob Bosiokovic is designated for assignment, and Lance Lynn is placed on the 15-day IL (still on 40-man); Michael McGreevy promoted to the 40-man roster; 40-man roster stays at 40
The flurry of moves recently has created a significant amount of flux in the 40-man roster, but things are now settled. However, that will soon change. Both Steven Matz and Riley O'Brien are beginning rehab assignments. Lynn Worthy of the Post Dispatch reported on July 28th that Steven Matz will start his rehab assignment on Thursday, August 1st; he's expected to throw two innings or 30 pitches.
Worthy also stated that Riley O'Brien would see how his final two rehab starts would go on the 28th and 31st of July. O'Brien has made 5 rehab appearances, and he's thrown 4.2 innings total. He's struck out two, walked four, allowed three hits, and given up one earned run for an ERA of 1.93 and a WHIP of 1.50. While one would love to see more strikeouts and fewer walks, he's done a good job at limiting damage in his outings in Memphis.
These two players should be back on the major league roster by the end of August, so two corresponding roster moves must happen to make space, as both Matz and O'Brien were on the 60-day IL. Assuming there are no further injuries on the roster, two players will have to be taken off the 40-man roster and designated for assignment. Three candidates come to mind rather quickly.