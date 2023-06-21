3 Cardinals who won't be on the roster by July 1
By Eric Treuden
Tyler O'Neill
Nowadays it feels like you can't write "players who are good as gone" pieces without including one of the most controversial players on the Cardinals' roster this year. After fighting through public issues with his manager and enduring a down year at the plate, Tyler O'Neill still feels like a strong candidate to be moved on from in the near future.
Currently on the injured list thanks to a nasty lower back strain, O'Neill could very well have already played his last game as a Cardinal.
In 29 games so far this year, the 28-year-old has a pair of home runs with six runs batted in, striking out 34 times while walking just seven times. In that time, he managed to post a batting average of just .228 and an OPS of .620, both are way off from his career norms. In his absence, a mixture of Jordan Walker, Tommy Edman, Lars Nootbaar, and Dylan Carlson has filled in on offense, so there just doesn't seem to be a solid spot reserved for O'Neill anymore.
While he's experiencing a down year at the plate, O'Neill is still under team control through next season, which will add to his value. Not to mention the fact that he is just two years removed from hitting 34 home runs with 80 RBI and a 148 OPS+.
At some point, he's just going to become more of a liability than an asset, and many believe that this is already the case. There feels like a strong possibility that he will be wearing a new uniform once the trade deadline rolls around. Oh, how the mighty have fallen.