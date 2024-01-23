3 Cardinals who definitely won't get traded before Opening Day and 3 who still could
Opening Day is just a couple of months away. That leaves plenty of time for roster reconstruction to continue for the St. Louis Cardinals.
St. Louis Cardinals' President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak has been adamant that he isn't done making changes to an already revamped team. He is still keeping tabs on both the trade and free agent markets, and should an opportunity arise to improve the team's outlook for 2024, he will likely make an attempt at it.
That addition could come via subtraction. With a lot of high-end prospects and plenty of talented major leaguers, John Mozeliak can get creative with a trade these coming months before Opening Day.
Whether the team trades for a starting pitcher or a reliever, there are some players who are absolutely safe, and there are some players who could still be traded to improve the team for 2024.
The Cardinals aren't trading Brendan Donovan.
Brendan Donovan has emerged as a leader in the clubhouse this offseason, and he is vital to the team's success in 2024. His positional versatility, his ability to get on base, and his newfound power all make him a vital part of the 2024 roster.
Donovan could bring back a top-tier starting pitcher from either the Seattle Mariners or Miami Marlins, but he serves the team much better by being its starting designated hitter, second baseman, or super-utility guy. A trade of Donovan weakens the team's clubhouse culture, something that John Mozeliak has been working hard to rebuild after the departures of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina.
Donovan is under team control through the 2027 season, and he is still only twenty-six. His age, talent, leadership, and team control make him very valuable to the team, and Brendan Donovan is certainly not going anywhere this year.