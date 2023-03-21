3 Cardinals who could replace Paul DeJong on the roster after his injury setback
Kramer Robertson
Fans may recognize Kramer Robertson after he made his brief MLB debut with the club in 2022, but not many realize that he bounced between a few other organizations after the fact.
After being claimed and waived by both the Braves and Mets during the summer, the Cardinals were able to pick Robertson back up off of waivers in August and option him back to Triple-A Memphis. Robertson came into Spring as a non-roster invite but now may get his chance to make the Cardinals' Opening Day roster.
While Robertson has played in 16 games this spring, he's only received 19 at-bats, so his play at the plate is a very small sample size. And yet, Robertson has taken advantage of those opportunities, posting a 1.037 OPS while also playing all over the diamond. At 28 years old, the infielder could use this opportunity to become a late bloomer in the game of baseball.
In my opinion, Motter and Robertson make the most sense to replace DeJong since neither will need consistent playing time and can be a capable replacement up the middle if needed. Still, there is one name some fans will clamor for that is worth consideration but is not worth making the roster without everyday playing time.