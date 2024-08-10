3 Cardinals who could be traded this offseason if Paul Goldschmidt resigns
Lars Nootbaar
This may be difficult for some fans to hear, but Lars Nootbaar may be just a league-average player, and nothing more than that. He does bring value to the team with his defense and his infectious personality, which makes him a fan favorite, but what if Paul Goldschmidt is still a Cardinal in 2025 and beyond, does Nootbaar have a spot on this roster?
As I previously mentioned, the best option to play first base currently on the 26-man roster would likely be Alec Burleson, but Goldschmidt staying would mean that Burleson stays put in the outfield. You then have Michael Siani and Victor Scott II as center field options, and then the other outfield spot could go to Nootbaar, but Brendan Donovan has played a lot of outfield this year, and when Jordan Walker is ready to be called up again, where do they all go?
It may be too early to give up on Jordan Walker just yet, he is still very young and still learning how to fix the mechanics in his swing to hit the ball in the air more consistently, the Cardinals wouldn't have made him a full-time outfielder if they didn't intend on having him play every day in the big leagues, and I still believe that's the case. Siani has earned his stripes and deserves to be the starting center fielder. Scott's bat may not quite be ready for big-league pitching, but his defense and speed add significant value. And of course, Burleson has had a breakout season at the plate, can you guarantee Nootbaar to be a regular starter in the outfield when all these players are healthy?
And speaking of health, that may be the biggest problem with Nootbaar, he has struggled with injuries the past few seasons. The most games he has played in a season is 117, and 2 stints on the injured list this season have limited him to only 64 games so far. He is also having the worst offensive season of his career. His batting average and OBP are tied for the lowest of his career, and his SLG, OPS, and OPS+ are all at the lowest of his career.
So let's say the Cardinals bring back Paul Goldschmidt for next season and beyond, and all of your outfielders are fully healthy, is Lars Nootbaar good enough to take away playing time from somebody else? It may sound strict, but I think it's at least worthy for a discussion.