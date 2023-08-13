3 Cardinals who are playing themselves off the 2024 roster
The Cardinals are trying to evaluable the future of many of their players, and these three are playing themselves off the roster
By Josh Jacobs
I tend to be an optimist when it comes to the St. Louis Cardinals.
Don't get me wrong, I get frustrated by the same things that bug anyone else who watches this club, but I tend to see, and believe, in the potential that the team has, especially this year. For as bad as the pitching has been this year, I am still dumbfounded as to how the club has found itself in the position they are in right now.
Still, I see brighter days ahead for this team. While 2023 has been the most disappointing season I can remember for this organization, I believe they'll rebound in a big way in 2024. I ran a poll on my Twitter recently seeing how others felt, and was surprised at how close the poll came out to be.
I get it though, the Cardinals tend to be incremental changes to their team, and that will not fly this offseason. They need major changes to the club to get back to being a contender in the National League, and I truly believe those are coming. I would be shocked if the Cardinals do not acquire at least one front-end starter before the 2024 season, and I actually expect more than just one major pitching acquisition to happen.
Outside of adding pitching to this team, the club is going to need to part with various players who just are not contributing to the success of this team currently. For one reason or another, these three players have been disappointing for St. Louis in 2023, and I just cannot imagine they are still with the club when Spring Training rolls around.