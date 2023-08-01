3 Cardinals rumors we hope are true, 1 we hope doesn't happen
There are a lot of rumors flying about the Cardinals before the trade deadline, some are good, others are not
By Josh Jacobs
We do not want the Cardinals to hold onto Jack Flaherty beyond the deadline
It wouldn't be the worst thing in the world, but it would not be ideal if the Cardinals end up not finding a deal for Flaherty at the deadline.
Derrick Goold wrote about how the Cardinals asking price for Flaherty is high because they like the option of extending the qualifying offer and either having him back on a one-year deal or getting a draft pick in return. So they are not just going to get cents on the dollar for Flaherty.
It makes sense, so I support them holding onto him if a good deal isn't there, but if there is a great return to be had, they need to make it happen. Maybe pursue a reunion as a number three or four starter this offseason, but capitalizing on his value now would be most ideal.