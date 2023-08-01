3 Cardinals rumors we hope are true, 1 we hope doesn't happen
There are a lot of rumors flying about the Cardinals before the trade deadline, some are good, others are not
By Josh Jacobs
We hope the New York Yankees continue to have interest in Dylan Carlson
I say this all the time, I like Dylan Carlson a lot. I would love for him to remain in the Cardinals outfield. But if they are not going to play him, they need to get value for him.
If a deal with the Orioles is not there, links between the Yankees and Carlson continue to be. The Yankees have a lot of pitching depth in their system that could help this pitching overhaul the Cardinals are doing, which makes them a great trade partner for St. Louis.
Clayton Beeter and Randy Vasquez are the two names most commonly linked, but in a deal for Carlson, the Cardinals may be able to shoot even higher for guys like Clarke Schmidt or Drew Thorpe.