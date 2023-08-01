3 Cardinals rumors we hope are true, 1 we hope doesn't happen
There are a lot of rumors flying about the Cardinals before the trade deadline, some are good, others are not
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals have just a few hours left before the MLB trade deadline passes, and rumors continue to circulate about what the club will or won't do in the trade market.
There are still players left on the roster that the Cardinals could sell on, such as Jack Flaherty, Tyler O'Neill, and Paul DeJong, along with a plethora of players who could be packaged together to acquire the starting pitching help they desperately need.
They have been active to this point, already completing two trades by sending Jordan Montgomery to the Texas Rangers and Jordan Hicks to the Toronto Blue Jays. Both deals netted the Cardinals multiple prospects, helping to replenish their farm system for future success or upcoming trades.
As always, plenty of rumors are circulating about what the club will do, especially since they are probably the most interesting team at this deadline. No, they are not going to trade Nolan Arenado or Paul Goldschmidt like the national media continues to report, but they are a team that can do so many different things between now and the deadline, and the Cardinals never find themselves in this kind of position.
Some rumors circulating right now make a lot of sense, while others do not. It's hard to know what is true and what is not during this time of year, as both the Cardinals and other organizations begin to posture with one another to get the best deals possible.