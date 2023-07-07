3 Cardinals players who should receive All-Star Game considerations but won't
It's hard to warrant multiple All-Stars when the Cardinals have been as bad as they are, but these three could have represented St. Louis this season
3. Jordan Montgomery
Montgomery has clearly been the ace of the Cardinals pitching staff this year, and it's not even close. Montgomery has the second-highest WAR on the team behind Goldy, with a 2.4 WAR according to FanGraphs. Monty has posted a 3.28 ERA with a 1.238 WHIP, with only six wins to show for it.
The player I believe is closest to Jordan Montgomery in comparison is Josiah Gray of the Washington Nationals. Montgomery has a lower ERA, a lower WHIP, more innings pitched, and more strikeouts. This might be a case of every team getting an All-Star, and Josiah Gray being the best available player to include on the roster.
I firmly believe that Jordan Montgomery deserves an All-Star appearance, as he has been stellar since joining the Cardinals. I think that Monty's first All-Star appearance is more a question of when it will happen, rather than if it will happen, in the near future.