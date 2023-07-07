Fansided
3 Cardinals players who should receive All-Star Game considerations but won't

It's hard to warrant multiple All-Stars when the Cardinals have been as bad as they are, but these three could have represented St. Louis this season

By Hayden Campbell

Pittsburgh Pirates v St. Louis Cardinals - Game Two
Pittsburgh Pirates v St. Louis Cardinals - Game Two / Joe Puetz/GettyImages
3. Jordan Montgomery

Montgomery has clearly been the ace of the Cardinals pitching staff this year, and it's not even close. Montgomery has the second-highest WAR on the team behind Goldy, with a 2.4 WAR according to FanGraphs. Monty has posted a 3.28 ERA with a 1.238 WHIP, with only six wins to show for it.

The player I believe is closest to Jordan Montgomery in comparison is Josiah Gray of the Washington Nationals. Montgomery has a lower ERA, a lower WHIP, more innings pitched, and more strikeouts. This might be a case of every team getting an All-Star, and Josiah Gray being the best available player to include on the roster.

I firmly believe that Jordan Montgomery deserves an All-Star appearance, as he has been stellar since joining the Cardinals. I think that Monty's first All-Star appearance is more a question of when it will happen, rather than if it will happen, in the near future.

