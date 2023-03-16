3 Cardinals players who could lose their 40-man roster spots
1. Jake Walsh
Jake Walsh has just three major league appearances in his career, and they all came last season as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals. In 2.2 innings of work, he has allowed three hits and four earned runs.
He was a 16th-round pick by the Cardinals in 2017 out of Florida Southern College, an NCAA DII school in Florida. He spent the majority of the 2022 season at AAA Memphis, where he notched a 1.17 ERA.
Walsh was one of the first spring training invitees that were assigned to minor league camp and could be in danger of losing out on his 40-man roster spot. He saw action in three spring training games this year, allowing two earned runs and a home run in 2.1 innings.
Walsh could fall victim to some electric young arms climbing through the Cardinals' minor league ranks. With Tink Hence, Gordon Graceffo, and Michael McGreevy all pushing toward the majors, the 27-year-old could lose out on a high-profile spot on the 40-man roster.