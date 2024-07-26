3 Cardinals players who aren't as safe as we think with the trade deadline approaching
By Andrew Wang
Lars Nootbaar isn't as safe as we'd think
Just like the Harrison Bader trade, if the Cardinals moved on from a fan favorite in Lars Nootbaar, it might not be popular at all at first. However, it may be prudent to sell high on an outfielder with a few glaring red flags rather than holding onto him this time. The Cardinals once again have question marks in their outfield, but it's safe to say Brendan Donovan and Alec Burleson have cemented themselves as everyday staples in the lineup.
However, Lars Nootbaar is once again going through a frustrating injury-riddled season. He's been fine in the time he's been healthy, but with Tommy Edman eventually returning, Michael Siani's electric defense, and Jordan Walker waiting in Triple-A, Nootbaar could be a trade candidate should the Cardinals get the right return. If Nootbaar suffers another injury and misses more time this season, his Cardinals career may be shaping up to be a lot more like Tyler O'Neill rather than the star fans are hoping he could become.
Nootbaar has been slightly above league average with a 105 OPS+, and while he hasn't had much consistent time to get into a groove, he's definitely not performing at the level most would expect from him. He still hits the ball very hard, boasting much better-expected numbers than his actual results, but with a Cardinals lineup needing offensive firepower against left-handed pitching that Nootbaar doesn't provide, moving on from him in favor of a starter could be wise.
While he has been seen as an untouchable player in years past, the Cardinals may finally be learning from a mistake of holding outfielders for too long. Tyler O'Neill net them very little in return, and Dylan Carlson will certainly get them even less. Nootbaar is still playing at the level to get the Cardinals a massive haul of talent, and though fans won't like it, myself included, the right package could make it one of the smarter moves of the trade deadline.