3 Cardinals offseason moves that already look bad
Most of the Cardinals' offseason moves have looked quite good in the early going. But here are three we wish we could already take back.
By Andrew Wang
Though not the most popular amongst fans, the St. Louis Cardinals had a loud offseason. So far, most of those moves look solid, as the Cardinals are off to a much better start than the horrid April that ruined any hopes of contention in 2023. However, with as many moves as the Cardinals made, a few of them are bound to be misses. Here are three Cardinals' offseason moves that already look bad.
Signing Brandon Crawford
Brandon Crawford was signed as a defensive shortstop and a backup to Masyn Winn in the event that Winn would be ineffective or injured at the Major League level. While the 4-time Gold Glover was still a plus defender in his final year in San Francisco, his bat simply wasn't producing anymore. Like Matt Carpenter, Crawford was supposed to be utilized as a veteran voice with minimal playing time as long as Winn was healthy and productive.
So far, Masyn Winn has been much better offensively than he was last year, and his defense is still as advertised. So why did Brandon Crawford draw two starts in the first week of the season? Well, the first was a scheduled off-day for the 22-year-old rookie. The second was a start against Padres' Joe Musgrove, whom Crawford has had historically great numbers against.
Why not only Winn but also Jordan Walker received scheduled off days in favor of Matt Carpenter and Brandon Crawford just three days into the young season baffled many Cardinals fans. It resulted in the first Cardinals win of the season, but the process was incorrect at every step of the way. Even in the late innings, Crawford was not replaced in favor of Winn despite Winn's superior defense.
While it was more understandable playing the matchups against Musgrove, the team needed to understand that much of Crawford's success came in his 4th-place MVP season in 2021. In just his second appearance of the season, Crawford misplayed a soft ground ball that resulted in a decisive run for the Padres that Masyn Winn almost certainly would've recorded an out on. Moreover, Crawford failed to record a hit against Musgrove, so Marmol's decision didn't work out offensively either.
With Edman out for a prolonged period, it's understandable that the Cardinals would turn to a veteran such as Crawford to back up the position, but sitting Winn this often after a stellar start to the season makes the team look bad. As a veteran presence, Crawford should be able to stay ready despite limited playing time. I hope to see much less playing time for Crawford in the future.
