3 Cardinals contracts we were happy to see end, and 2 we're still eager to see expire
We can't wait for Paul DeJong's contract to expire.
As much as I hate to kick a man while he's down, DeJong's contract cannot come off the books fast enough for the Cardinals. He, like every other player in this list before him, found success in a Cardinals uniform at one point, but it's time to move on.
After establishing himself as one of the game's top shortstops in each season from 2017 to 2019, DeJong finished second in the NL Rookie of the Year voting in his debut season and made an All-Star Game along the way.
In these prime seasons, he combined to hit 82 doubles and 74 home runs with 211 RBI and a 107 OPS+ across 382 games played.
In the three seasons since then, he has 28 home runs and 95 RBI, a .196 batting average and an OPS+ of just 76. He's been battling through minor league demotions and just an awful stretch of play consistently since the conclusion of the 2019 campaign.
The huge six-year, $26M extension DeJong signed in March of 2018 is finally set to expire at the end of the upcoming season. There are two option years included in the deal as well, but pretty much every single sign points to the Cardinals rejecting their end and cutting ties with the once-promising middle infielder.