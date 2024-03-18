2024 Redbird Rants Fantasy Baseball Writers Draft
Checkout the results of our Redbird Rants 14-writer draft and let us know who the winner is!
By Josh Jacobs
It's that time of year again! As the St. Louis Cardinals and the rest of Major League Baseball prepare for Opening Day, Fantasy Baseball drafts are happening all around the country, including here at Redbird Rants!
We've identified a few different Cardinals you should be looking to target in your drafts due to their low ADP on ESPN, but today we wanted your help in determining who the winner was of our draft this past weekend!
This is a 14-team league that will be playing in head-to-head categories matchups each week. The following categories will be used for scoring throughout the season:
Batting
R
HR
TB
RBI
SB
OBP
Pitching
K
W
ERA
WHIP
K/BB
SV/HD
Below are the results from our draft, and at the bottom is a link to a Google Form where you can vote on the winner!
Jameson McCurdy (@j_macc14)
Trea Turner, Luis Robert, Marcus Semien, Randy Arozarena, Christian Yelich, Johan Duran, Justin Steele, Tristan Casas, Josh Naylor, Andres Munoz, Tanner Scott, Ke'Bryan Hayes, Mitch Garver, Albert Alzolay, Robert Suarez, Thairo Estrada, Nathan Eovaldi, Kerry Carpenter, Whit Merrifield, Kenta Maeda
Dane Aerne-Moore (@dane_a_m)
Corbin Carroll, Luis Castillo, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Manny Machado, Framber Valdez, Kyle Schwarber, Cal Raleigh, Nico Hoerner, Chris Sale, Clay Holmes, Chris Martin, Christian Encanacion-Strand, Zack Gelof, Jorge Soler, Matt Brash, Abner Uribe, Josh Bell, Paul Skenes, Jordan Lawler, Colton Cowser.
Nick Gorsich (@NerdsOnTheBat)
Freddie Freeman, Gunnar Henderson, Aaron Nola, Alex Bregman, Tarik Skubal, Ketel Marte, Spencer Steer, Eury Perez, Ryan Jeffers, Brandon Nimmo, Riley Greene, Craig Kimbrel, Bryce Miller, Ezequiel Tovar, Alex Lange, James Outman, Mason Miller, Junior Caminero, Jordan Hicks, Jorge Polanco.
J.T. Buchheit (@jbuc14)
Juan Soto, Matt Olson, Michael Harris II, Edwin Diaz, Josh Hader, Dylan Cease, Ha-Seong Kim, Paul Sewald, Dansby Swanson, Bailey Ober, Issac Parades, Mitch Keller, Bryan Woo, Cedric Mullins, Keibert Ruiz, Jackson Churio, Colt Keith, Nick Pivetta, Aroldis Chapman, Masyn Winn.
Dan Campbell (@d_raycam)
Ronald Acuna Jr, Gerrit Cole, Pablo Lopez, Kodai Senga, Logan Gilbert, Joe Musgrove, Yandy Diaz, Steven Kwan, Hunter Greene, Devin Williams, Anthony Santander, Marcell Ozuna, Jeff McNeil, Gabriel Moreno, J.P Crawford, Reid Detmers, Charlie Morton, Lance Lynn, Jon Gray, Eugenio Suarez.
Andrew Wang (@andrew_wang7)
Shohei Ohtani, Bryce Harper, Zac Gallen, Nolan Arenado, Nolan Jones, Jesus Luzardo, William Contreras, Cole Ragans, Seiya Suzuki, Chris Bassit, Anthony Volpe, Brendan Donovan, Yuki Matsui, Ian Happ, Carlos Estevez, Marcus Stroman, Jason Adam, Max Scherzer, Willy Adames, Brusdar Graterol.
Josh Jacobs (@joshjacoMLB)
Julio Rodriguez, Rafael Devers, Corey Seager, Freddy Peralta, Tyler Glasnow, Bobby Miller, Ryan Helsley, Willson Contreras, Gleyber Torres, Pete Fairbanks, Lars Nootbaar, Merrill Kelly, T.J. Friedl, Victor Scott II, Carlos Rodon, Starling Marte, Nathaniel Lowe, Brandon Drury, A.J Puk, Bryan Abreu.
Ben Remis (@BenRemis)
Bobby Witt Jr, Corbin Burnes, Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Adolis Garcia, J.T Realmuto, Sonny Gray, Nolan Gorman, Jackson Holliday, Esteury Perez, Jake Burger, Michael King, Justin Verlander, Masataka Yoshida, Yennier Cano, Jose Leclerc, Tristian McKenzie, Erik Swanson, Wilmer Flores, Gavin Lux, Josiah Gray.
Mason Keith (@masonkeith25)
Fernando Tatis Jr, Kevin Gausman, Mike Trout, Oneil Cruz, Grayson Rodriguez, Josh Jung, Alexis Diaz, Jose Berrios, Spencer Torkelson, Andres Gimenez, Yanier Diaz, Ryan Pressley, Luis Rengifo, Wyatt Langford, Kyle Harrison, A.J Minter, Byron Buxton, Hector Neris, Nick Lodolo, Ezequiel Duran.
Sandy McMillan (@SandyMac718)
Yordan Alvarez, Jose Ramirez, Ozzie Albies, Jose Altuve, Emmanuel Clase, Cody Bellinger, Zach Eflin, Josh Lowe, Teoscar Hernandez, Evan Phillips, Kenley Jansen, Salvador Perez, Jackson Merrill, Gavin Williams, Braxton Garrett, Eloy Jimenez, Robert Stephenson, Justin Turner, Trevor Story, Taylor Ward.
Matthew Blaker (@MattBlaker83)
Spencer Strider, Zack Wheeler, Adley Rutschman, Royce Lewis, Max Fried, Jordan Walker, Luis Arraez, Bryan Reynolds, Nick Castellanos, George Springer, Rhys Hoskins, Carlos Correa, Jose Alvarado, Max Muncy, Hunter Brown, Lourdes Gurriel Jr, Will Smith (RP), Tommy Edman, Kyle Finnegan, David Robertson.
Cliff Williams (@CliffWilliams_)
Mookie Betts, Austin Riley, Elly De La Cruz, Paul Goldschmidt, Will Smith (C), Blake Snell, Raisel Iglesias, Walker Buehler, Evan Carter, Jung Hoo Lee, Yu Darvish, Nestor Cortes, Jordan Montgomery, Shota Imanaga, Jason Foley, Anthony Rizzo, Jarren Duran, DL Hall, DJ LeMahieu, Brent Rooker.
Thomas Gauvain (@thomasgauvain)
Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, George Kirby, Logan Webb, Camilo Doval, Christian Walker, Xander Bogaerts, Joe Ryan, Bryson Stott, Jazz Chisholm Jr, Sean Murphy, Chas McCormick, Dalton Varsho, Eduardo Rodriguez, Matt Chapman, Louie Varland, Aaron Civale, Joel Payamps, Max Kepler, Jeremy Pena.
Greg Simons (@GregSimonsSays)
Kyle Tucker, Aaron Judge, Bo Bichette, Matt McClain, CJ Abrams, Jordan Romano, David Bednar, Tanner Bibee, Shane Bieber, Lane Thomas, Vinnie Pasquantino, Francisco Alvarez, Christian Javier, Alec Bohm, Brandon Pfaddt, Gavin Stone, Christian Morel, Jeimer Candelario, Ryan Pepiot, Christopher Sanchez.
